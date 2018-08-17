Fildes aims to climb the pyramid

Paul Fildes has returned to management with Burnley United and has set himself the challenge of pushing the club up the pyramid.

The former Barnoldswick Town and Nelson FC boss, who has appointed Stuart Craig as his right hand man, has outlined his plans for the future which include rubbing shoulders with his former clubs In the Hallmark Security League.

After almost going out of business two seasons ago, Fildes’s goals steadied the ship as United won the East Lancashire Football League Second Division before consolidating their position in the higher tier last term.

United warmed up for tomorrow’s opener against Barnoldswick Town (EL) with a 5-1 win against Rolls Royce having drawn 2-2 with Burnley Belvedere and lost 5-2 to Bacup Borough earlier in their pre-season preparations.

“It’s been good and it’s given me a new lease of life,” said Fildes. “We’ve stripped everything back and started from scratch because the club was close to folding.

“We’re trying to get the foundations in place to move this club forward. I want the set-up to be as professional as it can be.

“I decided to give it a go and after a slow start it soon spiraled. We’ve got 33 lads in at the moment to be split in to two teams and there is potential for more to join. Pre-season has gone well but we’ve still got a long way to go.”

Fildes has got Joe Rodriguez, brother of former Clarets striker Jay, on board for his new project as well as Kieran Lee and Kevin Richardson.

He added: “We want to try and win both leagues before entering the West Lancs League next season.

“It’s a really good set up here, the facilities are great, the pitch is immaculate. I want to get this club in to the North West Counties. That’s the ambition and something we’ll be looking to achieve in the next four or five years.

“There isn’t a team from Burnley at that level. There are a few from the surrounding areas but nothing from the town itself. We want to represent the area.”

Sponsorship opportunities for local businesses are available at the club. Anybody interested can contact Fildes via email at Paulfildes@hotmail.co.uk.