Burnley footballers land an historic treble

Six Year Seven schoolboys from Burnley and Pendle have completed a historic league and cup treble with St Christopher’s in Accrington.

Liam Dunn-Grimshaw, Charlie Jordan, Josh Holden, Henry Clegg, Finley Stubbs and Jacob Moore were part of the side that won the Lancashire Schools’ Cup, before adding the Hyndburn and Ribble League Valley title and local Schools’ Cup. The champions lifted the league title when beating St Augustine’s, Billington, 4-0 in a play-off before seeing off Ribblesdale High School 2-0 in the cup final.