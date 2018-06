Year 10 footballers at Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College have made it a hat-trick of Lancashire Cup wins.

The team won the county trophy as Year Sevens and Eights and celebrated lifting the Year 10 trophy with an extra-time win over Clitheroe Grammar School in the final at Darwen. Jack Oliver scored in normal time with the score at 1-1 at full-time with Rochdale Academy player Tom Claxton scoring the winner in extra-time.