Astin sees the bigger picture

Padiham chairman Shaun Astin is looking at the bigger picture after the club’s inconsistent form held them back once again in the Hallmark Security Premier Division.

It’s very much a case of ‘one step forward two steps back’ on the pitch for the Storks who, following an encouraging 5-3 win over Charnock Richard earlier in the month, were beaten by bottom-of-the-table Abbey Hey at the weekend.

Thomas Hulme in possession for the Storks

After a goalless first half at the Abbey Stadium the home side took the lead when skipper Louis Edwards headed past Tony Aghayere from a corner in the 53rd minute.

Padiham equalised from the spot 12 minutes later. Referee Lewis Raper spotted an infringement when a set-piece was launched in to the box and Chris Turner converted the resulting penalty.

However, the hosts claimed all three points when they were awarded a penalty of their own. Oliver Walker stepped up and kept his cool to make it 2-1 in the 76th minute.

“We are a young side, I understand how tough the job is, but the club is moving forwards,” said Astin. I’m happy with our management team.

Lee Knight heads at goal for the Storks

“They were inexperienced in such a role when they came in but they’ve learned a lot and signed some very good players. I can’t fault the job they’re doing.

“They are very dedicated and travel hundreds of miles a week to watch teams and players. The lads they’ve pulled together have lots of raw talent and they are players for the future.

“They’re still learning too but they’ll go on to do well. Eight of the starting XI are under the age of 21 but they’re getting that experience now. It’s a learning curve for us all.”