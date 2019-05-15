No surprises as Burnley unveil retained list

Burnley have officially confirmed three players will leave the club this summer - while talks will be held over Peter Crouch's future.

As Sean Dyche announced on Sunday, left back Stephen Ward has not had his contract renewed, along with goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard, while striker Jon Walters has retired due to injury.

Ward arrived from Wolves in the summer of 2014, and the 33-year-old made 113 appearances for the club, while former Republic of Ireland team-mate Walters and Denmark international Lindegaard leave after two seasons with the club.

Meanwhile, Crouch is out of contract, having joined the Clarets on a short-term deal in January from Stoke City.

Discussions between himself and the club are set to follow over whether the striker will remain at Burnley next season, as the 38-year-old ponders his next move.

Winger Aaron Lennon and full back Phil Bardsley have both had options in their existing contracts activated to keep them at the club next season, while Steven Defour also has a year left on his deal after an extension was activated at the end of the 2017/18 season.

The rest of Sean Dyche’s senior squad is also still under contract.

Daniel Agyei, top scorer for the Under 23s, has been offered a new deal, along with midfielder Aiden O’Neill following his successful season-long loan with Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

Winger Tunde Bayode and midfielder Christian N’Guessan – regulars in Steve Stone’s Under 23 set-up – have also been offered new contracts, along with defender Scott Wilson, who gets a first professional contract.

Under 23s’ captain Anthony Glennon and defensive colleague Ali Koiki, who have both made it as far as the bench at first-team level this season, have both previously had contract clauses activated to extend their stays, along with midfielder Mace Goodridge, who will return from injury in pre-season.

But striker Ntumba Massanka and goalkeepers Conor Mitchell and Adam Bruce end lengthy stays at Turf Moor by being released.

Defender Ed Cook also joins the list of those from the Under 23s previously announced as not being offered new deals.