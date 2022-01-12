No surprise as odds cut on Burnley being relegated from the Premier League after Chris Wood sale
Bookmakers have cut odds on Burnley being relegated to the Championship over the last 24 hours, coinciding with the departure of striker Chris Wood.
Punters and bookies alike have responded to Wood's move to Newcastle, shortening odds on Burnley going down from 10/11 into as short as 4/7. https://www.oddschecker.com/football/english/premier-league/relegationThe best price of 4/6 is available on Burnley being relegated with both Betway and Ladbrokes.
That makes them the third most likely team to leave the league after this season, now only trailing Norwich (1/12) and Watford (4/7).
Newcastle, are next up in the relegation betting at 13/10 to be playing in England’s second tier next year.
Despite an impressive first season back in the Premier League, Leeds now find themselves in the thick of it at 5/1 fifth favourites.
Everton follow next at 12/1, then comes Brentford (18/1), Crystal Palace (29/1), Southampton (30/1), Aston Villa (75/1) and Brighton (225/1).
Elsewhere, the transfer is impacting Newcastle’s odds in several key markets, with the Magpies cut from 10/11 into 8/11 to stay up.
Oddschecker's sister site, WhoScored.com, revealed that Wood has reached double figures for goals in all four of his previous Premier League campaigns.
Looking at the move pessimistically for Newcastle fans, Wood scored 27 goals in his last full season in the Championship…