No pressure on Ashley Westwood, says Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

In Mike Jackson’s first game as interim boss, after the departure of Sean Dyche, at West Ham in mid-April, the former Aston Villa man sustained a fracture and dislocation of his ankle.

After undergoing surgery, he was back in the training ground on his crutches, offering to help Burnley’s relegation battle in any way he could, as Jackson explained: “He has joined our club in the ‘Bat Cave’, watching analysis and watching games.

"He has great experience as a player and a great knowledge.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Ashley Westwood of Burnley is closed down by Naby Keita of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor on February 13, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"He is looking to get into coaching and has done his badges, so we will use that information, he can have a different insight into what midfield players are seeing, and that can only help us.

“He is in with us watching the games and we will discuss it as a group and get his input.

“He has lived it and been it and he might give you something different.

“Credit to him, because he could sit at home, but he is not, he is thinking how he can help. That says what this group is about.”

And the player himself recently revealed: “I’m getting there. The boot’s off now and the crutches are gone, so I’m slowly getting there.

"I’m walking and I kicked a ball.

“Nick [McCarthy, physio] has been in with me all summer, so I’m on the right track.

"I’ve just not got the full range of motion yet, so that’s hauled me back a little bit. We’re getting there though, it’s a long old road.”

Kompany had bolstered the midfield area this summer, with the signings of Samuel Bastien and Josh Cullen, but Westwood’s return, as and when that happens, will be a boost to a squad which has seen so many experienced players depart.

And Kompany, asked about Westwood’s rehab, said: “That’s going well.

"With long term injuries you don’t know, every player is different, so I don’t want to make too much.