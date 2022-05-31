No news appears to be good news as Burnley fans wait on Vincent Kompany appointment

With no official update that the club could share, as of Tuesday afternoon, fans have had to be patient as they await official confirmation of Sean Dyche's successor.

But red tape is believed to be behind the delay in any announcement, as, despite being with Manchester City for 11 years, having a home in the Manchester area, and a wife and three children from Manchester, Kompany is an EU citizen, and as of January 1st, 2021, European citizens now require visas to work in the UK, with English clubs no longer benefiting from Europe’s free movement of labour.

There is now a points system, which, providing the applicant is endorsed, you are then eligible to apply for a visa, which, in Kompany's case, is likely to be a Tier 2 – Sportsperson Visa, which enables sportspersons to come to the UK for up to three years, and can be extended for up to a further three years, offering a maximum stay of six years.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anderlecht's head coach Vincent Kompany pictured during a soccer match between Club Brugge KV and RSC Anderleht, Sunday 22 May 2022 in Brugge, on the sixth and last day of the Champions' play-offs of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO KURT DESPLENTER (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Kompany was halfway through a four-year deal with Anderlecht, where he started his playing career, but a mutual parting of ways was agreed, after finishing third in the regular season, and then third in the championship round of the Belgian A League, earning a place in the qualifying rounds for the Europa Conference League.

The 36-year-old former Belgium international centre back has spoken with chairman Alan Pace, and is viewed as a modern coach with an attractive reputation on and off the pitch, and is prepared to work with data and analytics in terms of player acquisition, which is something ALK Capital have been working towards, with their move towards bringing in younger players with a sell on value, such as Nathan Collins, Maxwel Cornet and Connor Roberts.

The club had been keen to name a manager by the end of May, giving him time to get his feet under the table before the players return for testing and then pre-season towards the end of June, with the Championship fixtures released on Thursday, June 23rd, ahead of the first day of the season on July 30th.

Kompany has already been linked with a number of players to add to the squad, including Manchester City's England Under 21 captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Anderlecht with Kompany, before returning to play regular Championship football with Stoke, as well as 26-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen, who has spent the last two years with Kompany in Brussels.