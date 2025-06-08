'No man's land': Burnley favourite Glen Little outlines his Premier League sympathy for Scott Parker

Burnley favourite Glen Little admits he’s got great sympathy with Scott Parker as the Clarets boss looks to put together a side that is capable of staying in the Premier League.

Parker has already hinted that Burnley will look to keep the “core” of their squad together in the top flight following their 100-point promotion from the Championship.

Nevertheless, it’s still widely expected that the Clarets will look to bring in more quality this summer as they look to bridge that ever-growing gap between the top two divisions.

Given how increasingly difficult it’s becoming for promoted sides to stay up, Little admits he wouldn’t like to be standing in Parker’s shoes.

“After how it went [in the Premier League] last time, you'd like a bit of consistency wouldn’t you? You’d want to keep most of the squad together. But I don't know what the club are going to do,” he told the Burnley Express.

“The loanees that never came back, that hurt us last time. We never managed to get [Nathan] Tella, [Ian] Maatsen, [Taylor] Harwood-Bellis, they never came back. Now this time the loans have all been tied up, so that's something different. But apart from that, what do you do?

“Do you sort of think: ‘right, last time we spent the £100 million but it didn't work’. But now, do you get that money [you get from the Premier League] burning a hole in your pocket?

Glen Little with former Burnley teammate Robbie Blake (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“It is a different manager and you’d like to think Scott Parker would be a bit more loyal to the team that won promotion with 100 points and only lost two all season.

“But then Parker did have the reputation of being a manager that can take a team up but he’s not good enough for the Premier League, so it’s tricky.

“I do feel for him because do you be loyal to the players? But then at the back of your mind if Burnley go up and don't do well, what are the stories going to be? It's not going to be about the players, it's going to be: ‘well there you go, Scott Parker, he's not good enough for the Premier League’. You're only as good as your players, as they say, so he might get sucked into thinking he needs five or six players and he has to spend the money.

“But it must be tough because you do want to be loyal and you do want to give those players the opportunity to play in the Premier League and show they're good enough. But there is that worry.

“You've got all that money to spend, you'd always think there should be three or four, but we'll have to wait and see.”

Even if Burnley do spend big once again this summer, there’s no guarantee those new signings will be an instant hit in the Premier League.

Little added: “It's alright spending the money, but as we saw last time, who do you spend it on?

“They went for the young foreign players, didn't they? No real Premier League experience, so do you go down that route saying, ‘we'll get in Premier League players that have maybe had five, six years experience’, but then it's wages, it's the transfer fee, you're really caught in no man's land, aren't you?”