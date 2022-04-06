No guarantees, says Burnley boss Sean Dyche, after vital victory over Everton

With nine games to play, the Clarets have given their survival hopes a real shot in the arm after coming from behind to beat the Toffees at Turf Moor, to move within a point of safety, with a trip to bottom side Norwich City next up on Sunday.

After Nathan Collins side-footed Burnley in front, the Clarets fell behind to two soft penalties, converted by Richarlison, before Jay Rodriguez and Maxwel Cornet turned things round in the second half.

Dyche knows his players must now build on a big result, and said: “It puts us on a platform to follow it up but we can all talk about it, we have to go and deliver it. We have to be ready to perform.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor on April 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"We've got nine more of those to go."

Burnley went into the game having lost their previous four without scoring, with only Norwich scoring fewer goals in the Premier League this season.

However, the side found the net three times, and he added: "I spoke to the centre forwards about scoring goals, it's about attacking the maybes, moving in the box, and Jay Rod drifts into a nice area and Chas (Taylor) finds him.

"Second one is great reaction from (Matej) Vyds, he gets after the mistake super-fast and it's a brilliant ball.

"And we know Maxwel can score a goal.

"The season throws up funny things, sometimes we get involved in moments and the noise, but we have scored the same goals this season as last season before this game, and now we go in front this season by scoring three more.

"We've only conceded three more, but they are the margins in football.

"But all our seasons have been tight other than when we were seventh and 10th.

"So there are some facts to it. It is only one win though. I said to the players, enjoy it, good atmosphere in the changing room, but it doesn’t guarantee anything.”

Dyche was delighted with his character his side showed in coming from behind to win: "Tricky game for obvious reasons, for both sides, going into it.

"Very good start from us I thought, energy commitment and moments of real quality, looked a threat.

"We scored a goal and then the feel changed on a penalty out of nowhere.

"We didn't really look in trouble, and all of a sudden they get a penalty and we lost our shape a bit, lost our basics, little got a little bit nervy, which you understand, and then they got a second out of nowhere.

"All of a sudden, the feel of the performance, without being far away - that's the story of the season.

"At half-time we corrected it, spoke to the players about getting back to the basics really, and the bigger picture of their season - before the game, they had six points out of 42 away from home, so I reminded the players of that.

"We have been in that mode ourselves and it's difficult to find the confidence and belief in seeing out games, so I reminded the players of their difficulty, and I said it is for us to go and expose that, and we just about did.

"We can still play better and there were moments where we made poor decisions, but we found the moments that count.”

But he felt both penalties, which put Everton 2-1 up, were dubious: "The first one is a bundle, but he could run and get the ball. But that's modern football, you touch someone in the back and they go down.

"The second, not a slight on either of their players, my bigger picture is when they plant their foot, they could run but choose not to, and your legs go up in the air and you fall over.

"That is what I don’t like about it.

"The things that always amazes me about modern football and these sort of decisions, players have never been more agile, more athletic, more lean, more fit, but one little tap on the foot and then they are gone.

"In the modern game they want more penalties, I understand of course, but sometimes it is frustrating.

"It gets given, that's the way it goes. I personally don’t think they should be given, not when you plant your foot and could run.

"I don’t want to get too far into it, it's the bigger picture I'm interested in, they corrected it last season, I think all fans were really pleased with that, and now it is drifting back to soft fouls.

"There were lots tonight, little push and shove and it gets given.

"I don't want it to drift back, I want to keep it where it was.

"Little bit more free play, but those sort of penalties for me are marginal.”

"Nothing against their individuals. These are incredible super fit balanced machine-like players, and it's nearly impossible to go down there.

"But they do get given in the modern game.

"It is not my rules, it is the rules.

Taylor?

"I am constantly on him, and he'll be bored of hearing about it, but just get turned and run forwards.

"He is a powerful boy and gets into great areas. It's only when he starts playing backwards...a lot of modern academies now, it's just rotate and recycle the ball, and they get tuned into that.

"We have to break that when they come here, we want you playing forwards first, if you can't, then go backwards.