"No bad blood" insists Chris Wood after leaving Burnley for Newcastle

And while the 30-year-old admits he couldn't resist the chance to join the Magpies, he thoroughly enjoyed his time at Turf Moor, where he became an established Premier League goalscorer, and played in Europe.

Wood had made only 10 Premier League appearances before Sean Dyche hung his hat on the Leeds United frontman, paying a record £15m for his services in the summer of 2017.

That season, the Clarets finished seventh, earning Europa League football, and in 2020, they also finished 10th.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wood scores against Aberdeen in 2018

Wood hit 49 goals in 144 top flight appearances for the club, and while Burnley didn't want to sell, particularly to a relegation rival, they had no choice in the end as Newcastle triggered a release clause.

Wood said: "For me, there’s no bad blood.

"I really enjoyed my time at Burnley. It was absolutely fantastic.

"The highs that we had, playing in the Europa League, finishing 10th in the league.

"Even when we were fighting relegation, the crowd was absolutely superb, always behind the lads and me as the striker.

"I’ve nothing but great memories from there

"It was a case of this is a massive opportunity and a massive club, and something I couldn’t turn down."

He added: “It was just one of those feeling you have.

"Look, I think it’s the right time in my career. I’ve been at Burnley for four and a half years. I was very comfortable, and very happy and settled there, but when I look at myself, I think nothing ever great happens in your comfort zone.

"I’m under no illusion that this is going to be a big challenge for me. It potentially could be great for me and the club.