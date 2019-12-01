'Nick Pope should have saved the first goal': Burnley fans question England man after Crystal Palace defeat

Sean Dyche's men slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at Turf Moor yesterday.

And plenty of Clarets fans were quick to react on social media, here's how YOU reacted to the game on Twitter:

@Astin_Lewis: "Dreadful every single one of them."

@Stevie___C: "I had a bad feeling about this one, so no major surprise. I just hope Taylor is back PDQ!"

@padihamsimon: "They bullied us and walked all over us. We should and can do better. Just look at the two last games."

@Beechy313: "Shocking display."

@ttfreethy: "Westwood getting that daft booking literally cost us 3 points imo. Hendrick cannot play in CM when will we learn..."

@StephenMott1: "Pope should have saved the first goal and wood should definitely have scored Burnley came into it a bit more in the second half McNeil had a decent second half thought a draw would have been a fair result no complaints though you have to put your chances away..."

@jimbolene: "Easy for Palace today.., I went to the same game last year and they battered us...progress nil today."