Nick Pope gets another England call, but did defender James Tarkowski make the grade?

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is over the moon to get another call for the England squad ahead of the UEFA European Championship qualifiers away at the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

The 27-year-old will face Everton's Jordan Pickford at Turf Moor on Saturday and will then travel to Burton upon Trent to train alongside the goalkeeper at St George's Park prior to next Friday's trip to the Sinobo Stadium.

Defender James Tarkowski lets his feelings show at Villa Park

Pope, who travelled to Russia with the Three Lions last summer as Gareth Southgate's side inspired a nation by reaching the semi-final of the World Cup, has one cap for his country, which came in a friendly against Costa Rica.

"It feels good to put a few good performances together and get in to a bit more of a routine of playing games every week," he said.

"It's great to be back in the squad, I was over the moon with that. I've been really pleased with the start.

"It's a massive honour, though it's still early for me. This is my fourth one I think, including the World Cup.

"I don't see it as a given, it's still a massive honour and a great moment for myself and my family and friends. I get to share the news of getting called up with them.

"It would be nice to get more caps, it's great to be part of the squad. The togetherness at the World Cup was a massive part of how far we went."

However, there is still no place in the group for in-form centre back James Tarkowski. The defender hasn't been involved since March when he was an unused substitute in the reverse Group A fixture against the Czech Republic and the 5-1 victory over Montenegro.

Last month, he told the Burnley Express: "I feel good, I have had a full pre-season behind me and I have come back in really good shape.

“That has allowed me to get to the level of performance that I want. I have still got to prove myself at this level and that is what I am looking to do.

“I am always looking to improve and I still feel like I am at an age where I have progress to make and I will be looking to do that as well."

He added: "I am always looking to be see if I I am going to be involved, I always feel as though I am working hard enough especially recently, I feel like I have been performing well.

“I am sure the England manager will be watching me amongst many other players, I have just got to keep performing and show what I can do."

