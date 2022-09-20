Next Cardiff City Manager: Vincent Kompany's right hand man among favourites to return to former club while ex-Burnley boss also linked with vacancy
Former Wales and Cardiff City striker Craig Bellamy has been installed as one of the favourites to return to his former club.
The Bluebirds are on the lookout for a new manager after sacking boss Steve Morison on Sunday afternoon, on the back of the club winning just once in seven Championship games.
The Welsh club were 18th in the division at the time of the ex-Norwich City, Leeds United and Millwall striker’s departure having collected just 11 points from 10 games played this term.
The decision to part company with the 39-year-old followed the 1-0 loss to lowly Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium as Jordan Rhodes’ eighth minute finish made the difference.
Caretaker boss Mark Hudson, who made 144 league appearances for the South Wales outfit, including a couple in the Premier League, is the early front-runner for the vacancy at the Cardiff City Stadium.
However, Burnley assistant manager Craig Bellamy, who netted 17 times in 90 appearances over two spells with the Bluebirds, is also prominent in the betting, as is former manager Sean Dyche.
Here are the latest odds with SkyBet, which were correct at the time of publication.
2/1: Mark Hudson; 5/1: Nathan Jones; 6/1: Sol Bamba; 11/1: Scott Parker; 12/1: Craig Bellamy, Lee Bowyer; 16/1: Anthony Barry, Dean Holden, Neil Warnock, Paul Warne, Sean Dyche, Tony Pulis; 18/1: Michael Flynn; 20/1: Darren Purse, Darren Ferguson, Gary Rowett, Mark Hughes, Mark Robins, Michael Carrick, Steven Schumacher.