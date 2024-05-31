Next Burnley manager odds: Chelsea legend new favourite as ex-Liverpool and Manchester United men in the running

Published 31st May 2024, 06:00 BST
Burnley have stepped up their search for Vincent Kompany’s successor after the Belgian’s move to Bayern Munich was confirmed on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old has signed a three-year contract at the Allianz Arena after moving on from Turf Moor after two seasons.

His assistant Craig Bellamy has been placed in temporary charge while the club identifies a permanent replacement, with Mike Jackson his number two.

But who will get the job on a full-time basis?

Here are the current favourites, according to Skybet:

(Odds were correct at the time of writing)

The German is currently in charge of Belgian side Union SG, where he boasts a 62 per cent win rate. Finished second in the Belgian Pro League.

1. Alexander Blessin - 33/1

The former Chelsea and England left-back is currently on the coaching staff at Birmingham City, while he's also assisted Lee Carsley with England's Under-21s.

2. Ashley Cole - 33/1

The Danish coach has only been at Mainz since February, where he’s enjoyed a 46 per cent win rate. Previously managed Midtjylland and FC Zurich.

3. Bo Henriksen - 33/1

The Arsenal legend is currently in charge of Maxime Esteve and Wilson Odobert with France’s Under-21 side. Previously managed Monaco and Montreal Impact.

4. Thierry Henry - 33/1

