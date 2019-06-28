All the day’s Premier League rumours from around the web – including gossip from Manchester City, Manchester United & Arsenal.

Assistant manager Gianfranco Zola will leave Chelsea having turned down the offer of an ambassadorial role at the club, whilst Frank Lampard looks set to take the Chelsea managers job. (Guardian)

Manchester United target and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot looks to have edged closer to a move away from PSG.

Bizarrely, the 24-year-old's mother revealed the club have not made any offers to tempt her son to stay. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid's 20-year-old Norwegian attacker Martin Odegaard is set to head out on loan for another two seasons. (AS)

21-year-old highly rated English midfielder Sean Longstaff is expected to report for pre-season training as normal next week with Newcastle United, despite interest from Manchester United. (Chronicle)

Arsenal's 21-year-old Polish centre-back Krystian Bielik wants to leave the club this summer. (Sun)

21-year-old German striker Bassala Sambou has rejected a new contract with Everton and is set to move to Germany or Holland ins search of regular football. (Liverpool Echo)

Despite having Rafa Benitez’s impending departure, Newcastle United could still be interested in signing 19-year-old Burnley winger Dwight McNeil (Burnley Express)

Newcastle United intend to finalise their managerial shortlist in the next 24 hours.

Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta both set to feature on the list of candidates to replace Rafa Benitez. (Northern Echo)

Bayern Munich's top transfer target this summer remains Manchester City and Germany forward Leroy Sane despite a recent lack of progress on the transfer front. (Sky Sports)

The 23-year-old had a stellar campaign, winning the domestic treble with the Manchester club.

Sporting have stated that their hopes of keeping Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes at the club are small with a host of English clubs, including Manchester United, interested in the 24-year-old. (Manchester Evening News)

The Red Devils are considering a move for highly-rated 25-year-old Barcelona and France defender Samuel Umtiti. (Mundo Deportivo)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has told Arsenal they will need to increase their offer if they want to sign 22-year-old Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney. (Telegraph)

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Monaco’s exciting 24-year-old forward Keita Balde. (Metro)

Arsenal are reportedly targeting Borussia Dortmund and 20-year-old defender Dan-Axel Zagadou after the player announced he’d like to leave the German club. (Mirror)

The father of 19-year-old Juventus striker and Everton target Moise Kean has announced that the Italian "wants to move to Inter Milan". (Mirror)

Tottenham are ready to make a move for 18-year-old William Saliba, with St-Etienne valuing French defender, who is also a target for London rivals Arsenal at £20m. (Star)