Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe won't let his side take it easy against former club Burnley at Turf Moor

The Clarets need to match Leeds United's result at the Brentford Community Stadium to stave off relegation to the Championship.

Newcastle United are the visitors on the final day of the season and will have a say on who stays up and who goes down.

But there'll be no sentiment from Howe and no let up from the Magpies as Burnley bid to book a seventh successive season in the top flight.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United applauds the fans following their side's victory in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“We will pick our strongest team and try to win the game," said Howe. "There’s no let up, tactically we will try to get it right.

“We know from previous experience that we need to be mentally right.”

The 44-year-old arrived at Burnley from AFC Bournemouth as Brian Laws' successor in January 2011 and took charge of 87 games.

He said: “I respect everybody at Burnley and I really enjoyed my time there and will always be grateful to them.