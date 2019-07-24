Newcastle and Leeds battle for Burnley defender, Liverpool want 'one more' signing, Arsenal working on loan deal, Aston Villa end interest in Championship star - updates on Manchester United and Newcastle

Latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United have opened talks to sign Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe this summer. (RMC Sport)

Sidibe is also a target for West Ham United and Crystal Palace. (France Football)

The Magpies are working on a second deal following the club-record arrival of Joelinton, which could be completed by Saturday. (Chronicle)

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward remains confident of finalising moves to Leicester's Harry Maguire and Newcastle's Sean Longstaff. (London Evening Standard)

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes says he wants to play in the Premier League amid rumours interest from Manchester United. (Daily Mirror)

The two clubs are still divided over the fee for Fernandes, with Man United offering £7m short in Sporting's £62m valuation of the player. (Daily Star)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is still looking to bring one more player in this summer, but suggests it won't be a big-money signing. (Liverpool Echo)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon will hold talks with Kieran Tierney after a third bid from Arsenal was rejected. It fell short of the Hoops' £25m valuation. (Daily Record)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed the club "is working" on a loan deal to sign Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos. (London Evening Standard)

Tottenham Hotspur have moved a step closer to signing Real Betis midfielder Giovani lo Celso in a fee worth £45m. (The Sun)

Paris Saint-Germain are hopeful of beating Juventus to a £20m deal for Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose. (The Sun)

Leicester City have offered to double Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet's wages in order to fend off competition from AC Milan. (Leicester Mercury)

Sheffield United could unveil Ben Osborn as their newest summer signing within 48 hours, manager Chris Wilder has revealed. (Sheffield Star)

Aston Villa have ended their pursuit of Brentford winger Said Benrahma after having a £14m bid was turned down. (Sky Sports)

Leeds United and Middlesbrough have entered Newcastle in the race to sign Burnley defender Ben Gibson. (Northern Echo)

Brighton and Hove Albion have allowed Christian Walton and Jayson Molumby to leave on loan to Blackburn and Millwall, respectively. (Various)