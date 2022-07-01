New signing Scott Twine on target in Burnley's first pre-season outing

The £4m forward netted within 13 minutes on his first outing for the club to see off League Two neighbours Dale, four weeks from the Championship opener at Huddersfield Town.

Summer signings Twine and Luke McNally both started, along with senior professionals Matt Lowton, Kevin Long, Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Barnes.

Lowton headed an early McNeil cross over, before the right back’s low centre was volleyed in by Twine on 13 minutes.

McNally and Lowton made blocks at the other end, befor Twine had a header saved from a McNeil cross.

McNeil also had a shot deflected over.

Bobby Thomascame on for McNally just over 10 minutes before the break, while Twine headed over before the interval from a Gudmundsson centre.

Kompany made 10 changes at the start of the second half, and Dara Costelloe found Joe McGlynn, who hit the outside of the post.

Owen Dodgson came close at the death, firing just past the post, as the game ended 1-0.

The Clarets are next in action on Saturday, July 9th, behind closed doors at Wolves.

Burnley: First Half – Norris, Lowton, McNally (Thomas 34), Long, Taylor, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Twine, Barnes

Second Half: Waller, Dodgson, Thomas (Sassi 81) Bedeau, Armstrong, Helm, Phillips, Tucker, Thompson, McGlynn, Costelloe