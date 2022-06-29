New signing Luke McNally on his move to Burnley and influence of Vincent Kompany

The 22-year-old centre back became the second signing of the Vincent Kompany era on Tuesday evening, joining forward Scott Twine, who completed his move on Sunday.

McNally only joined Oxford United in January 2021, but made a huge impression at the Kassam Stadium, with a number of clubs interested in the Irish youngster, before the Clarets got the deal done.

And he said: “It’s unreal to be here, I’m absolutely buzzing and so glad to have got the move done.

“It’s all happened so quick really, I just can’t wait to start now and I’m really excited.

“I’m looking to just bring my own game and do what I do best, I know it’s a big step-up for me.

“But I did well in the move from Ireland over to Oxford, so I’ll be looking to that again here.

“It’s a tough league (League One), it probably gets overlooked a little bit, being honest.

“There are some big clubs in that league, obviously it was a big challenge moving from Ireland to Oxford, but they eased me into it and didn’t throw me in the deep end."

McNally could scarcely believe it when he received the call from one of the best centre backs in world football in recent years: “It was incredible, I was with my friend at the time, and we couldn’t believe it.

“It didn’t feel real, I was so happy and it felt strange in a way.

“That was one of the main things of coming here, the facilities as well are unreal.

“But the manager is the main thing of moving here, being one of the best centre-backs in the world."

He follows in the footsteps of some outstanding central defenders at the club, and Mcnally admitted: “If you look back most centre backs here have been really successful at the club.

“It’s important for me to learn of the lads that are here now and I’m really looking forward to meeting Nathan (Collins) and playing with him."

And what are his main assets?: “I would like to say first and foremost to defend, but there’s more to the game now than just to defend.