New signing Josh Cullen on his decision to join Burnley

The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal on Tuesday, arriving from Anderlecht for a fee believed to be between €3/3.5m.

Kompany took him to Brussels two years ago, and the former West Ham man feels he played the best football of his career under the Manchester City legend.

He hopes to continue to develop at Turf Moor, and help Burnley return to the Premier League.

Josh Cullen

Asked what brought him back to England, Cullen admitted: “The ambition of the club and where we want to go.

"The club is an established Premier League club in recent years, and we have a really talented squad here as well as a great manager.

“Sometimes you just get a gut feeling as a player and you have a buzz inside of you.

"When I knew it was a possibility, I really wanted to come to be a part of this project.

“There’s a few factors, but I’m delighted to be here and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead this season.

"Hopefully we can try to get the club back to where it belongs as soon as possible.

“I’m really impressed by the facilities. I knew I was coming to a great football club, and that’s only been backed up by what I’ve seen.

"I want to come and do the best job in the world.”

Kompany was obviously a big draw as well, as he explained: “In my time at Anderlecht, I was playing the best football of my career under him.

"I love playing the style of play that he plays, and just all round I really enjoyed playing football for him so, of course he was a big factor in the move.

“It was a new experience for myself to go there and work under someone like the manager with the staff he has with him as well.

"They really put a lot of time, effort and investment into the players as well as the team.

“They try and develop players so for me, the two years I spent under him were fantastic.

"I felt like I learnt loads about the game and really developed my personal game as well.”

Cullen on what he gained from his time in Belgium:

“Some people have a pre-conception of European football being a bit of a slower tempo and being a bit more technical, but I wouldn’t really say that as much. I think the league was still quite high tempo and quite physical.

“There’s not major differences [between the Belgian Pro League and the Championship]. Obviously the Championship is renowned for being a very physical league played at high intensity with a jam-packed schedule, so playing against some good athletes and strong teams over there will stand me in good stead.

“The more experience you can get at club level and at international level improves you as a player. Hopefully I can bring the lessons I’ve learned from playing against the top countries and playing in big games for my country to the table. That’ll stand me in good stead as well.”

Of Kompany’s six summer captures so far, only Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Cullen have Championship experience, and Cullen added: “I’ve had some experience in the Championship before, and League One as well, so I’m familiar with the league.

"I can bring that bit of experience to the team hopefully along with the experience I’ve learned during my time in Belgium and coming through the ranks at West Ham.

“I feel like I’m at a good stage in my career now where I’ve built a decent amount of experience, and hopefully that can help me have a good period at Burnley.

“ [I’m expecting] a tough season, a very busy one with a lot of games, but that’s what you want to be a part of as a footballer. We know that in every game we’re going to have to be right at it, and there’s not going to be any results which are given to us.

“We’ve got to earn it. There’s no doubt it’s going to be a tough season but one which I’m really excited about and can’t wait to get going.”

And he is excited about the project Kompany is working on: “Talented players have been brought in to go with the lads that are already here.

"There are a lot of Premier League quality players who have had that experience, and I trust the manager to put together a well-rounded squad here who can go and challenge.

“I’m someone who can help us build out from the back and who can help us to play the style of football that the manager wants to – possession based. We want to dominate games and run games from the middle of the pitch.

“I think a big strength of mine is my mentality to give 100% every time I step over the white line, in training and in games. Every time I pull the shirt on, I’ll be giving 100%.

“Hopefully when they [the fans] see that – and I know the lads will give 100% as well – they can get right behind is this season, be the 12th man.