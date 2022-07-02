New Burnley signing CJ Egan-Riley and what he hopes to learn from Vincent Kompany - "one of the best I've ever seen"

The 19-year-old Mancunian brought a decade at Manchester City to an end yesterday when confirming a switch to Burnley on a three-year deal, with a development fee agreed which could rise to £1m with certain clauses.

The young defender – who can play at centre back, right back or holding midfield, didn’t take much convincing to make the switch once City legend Kompany had picked up the phone.

Egan-Riley explained: "I was on holiday about a month ago and the manager called me.

CJ Egan-Riley

"I just had a quick chat with him, and had a few more talks with my family when I got back.

"Everything that he was saying and that he put forward I was really pleased with.

"To be able to come here and play under Vincent Kompany – someone I have always looked up to, obviously being at City all my life- was something that I didn't really have to consider, and I know I will learn a lot off him.

"I have watched Vincent Kompany since I was a young player. He is a defender like me, and he has a great mind for the game and he is a great guy.

"I am looking forward to try and take in all the teachings and learnings he can give me.

"He is a legend of the game, one of the best I have ever seen."

And Egan-Riley – much like another young right back Burnley signed from City in 2011, a certain Kieran Trippier – hopes to become a fan favourite by giving his all for the cause: "I am going to do all I can for the fans and try and make them happy and give 100% every time I step on the pitch and try and do my job for them.

"I know the club is very historic, has a local community and it is a real footballing town.

"Fans are the ones you do it for, they are the ones you are trying to make happy.