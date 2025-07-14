New Burnley signing and ex-Ipswich Town man sues former club Manchester United - reports

Recent Burnley signing Axel Tuanzebe is reportedly taking his former club Manchester United to court.

BBC Sport is reporting that the 27-year-old is suing the Red Devils for alleged negligent medical advice.

A legal claim was filed with the High Court last week. The BBC states it relates to a period from July 2022 involving an unknown injury and is considered a high value claim, which is understood to be more than £1m.

The defender made the move from Ipswich Town to Turf Moor last month on a free transfer after his contract with the Tractor Boys came to an end. Kieran McKenna’s side offered Tuanzebe renewed terms, but the defender opted to stay in the Premier League by signing for the Clarets.

Tuanzebe, who has suffered with injury problems throughout his career, has only penned a short-term deal with Scott Parker’s side until the end of the season.

While predominately a centre-back, Tuanzebe can also feature at right-back, playing there for Ipswich several times.

The DR Congo international joined United at the age of eight and rose through the academy ranks before making his senior debut in 2017. He captained the club at every age group and his final appearances came in the Europa League final against Villareal.

He played 37 times for the Red Devils before departing Old Trafford in 2023 to link up with Ipswich as a free agent.

During his time with United, Tuanzebe spent three separate loan spells with Aston Villa before also briefly representing Napoli and Stoke City.