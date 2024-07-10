New Burnley boss Scott Parker issues response to mixed reaction to his appointment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Parker admits it’s down to him and his Burnley players to turn some of the doubters into believers.

The 43-year-old’s appointment as Burnley’s new head coach was met with a mixed reaction from a segment of the fanbase.

While Parker has won promotion from the Championship with both Fulham and Bournemouth, he has struggled in the Premier League, suffering relegation with the former while lasting just four games in the top flight with the latter.

His last job, meanwhile, lasted just 12 games before he was axed by Club Brugge.

Parker realises all he can do now is work as hard as possible to convince Burnley fans that he’s the right man to lead the club forward.

He said: “I’m not aware of that because I don’t engage in the social media aspect of things, but I understand the way football is and how things on social media can transpire and how a narrative can be set.

“All I can say is that I’m a young boy out of inner city London off a council estate and there’s a driving ambition in me that I think correlates with this town.

Scott Parker's first press conference since being announced the head coach of Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“While there’s a tactical element and a real detailed element of how I want my teams to play, there’s also some core values that I stand for and represent.

“When I look at the people here, they represent that as well and I will put my absolute everything, my heart and soul into this job to get this club to the Premier League. There will be no stone left unturned in terms of the work ethic, in terms of the team they’re going to see.

“At times there will be a couple of bumps along the way, it’s not always going to be the most fluid, lovely football. That’s just part of professional football. But the one thing you can guarantee, this team will have big hearts, big souls and there will be a passion about this team that represents the local people and me. That’s what I stand for.