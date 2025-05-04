Natasha Bedingfield comments on her surprise performance celebrating Burnley's promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Global pop star Natasha Bedingfield spoke of her gratitude at being able to play a small part in Burnley’s record-breaking season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the Clarets may have missed out on the league title to Leeds United, there was still plenty to celebrate following their promotion back to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The track has become the unofficial anthem of Burnley’s season, regularly played in the dressing room to celebrate victories.

Footage of Burnley’s celebrations recently went viral after promotion was secured with the 2-1 victory against Sheffield United.

Nevertheless, it was still a big surprise to see Bedingfield introduced to the pitch on Saturday after first singing the tune with the players inside the dressing room.

She then performed ‘These Words Are My Own’ and performed with the team during their end-of-season lap of honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedingfield performed to supporters on the pitch after joining the players' celebrations in the changing room. Picture: Burnley FC

"Surprising the Burnley players was so much fun, seeing their reactions was priceless,” Bedingfield said.

"I’m incredibly grateful that ‘Unwritten’ has meant so much to them, it’s an incredible story to be a part of.

"Congratulations to the team on such a huge moment, they deserve every bit of it.”

Burnley skipper Josh Brownhill, meanwhile, hopes Bedingfield will now become a Burnley fan for life.

Bedingfield sampled a Bene ‘n’ Hot with Clarets boss Scott Parker. Picture: Burnley FC

“What a way to end the season,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve been singing ‘Unwritten’ all year so to have Natasha come and join us in person was a real surprise for the lads and we absolutely loved it.

"I think it’s safe to say Natasha is an honorary Claret now.”