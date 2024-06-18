A mural of former Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has been removed.

The mural, which also featured Burnley owner Alan Pace, was in the opening sequences of the documentary. Kompany left the club last month to take up a new role as manager of Bayern Munich. It marked the end of a two year reign at Burnley. He took charge in the summer of 2022, and, in his debut season, guided the Clarets back to the top flight at the first attempt as winners of the Championship with 101 points, the first club to break the 100-point barrier since Leicester City in 2013/14. But the club was relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.