Mural of former Burnley manager Vincent Kompany commissioned by Sky Documentaries removed from wall opposite Turf Moor
and live on Freeview channel 276
The huge image on the side of a house in Higgin Street, opposite Turf Moor, was commissioned by Sky Documentaries for its ‘Mission to Burnley’ film released in August last year. It was painted over today.
The mural, which also featured Burnley owner Alan Pace, was in the opening sequences of the documentary. Kompany left the club last month to take up a new role as manager of Bayern Munich. It marked the end of a two year reign at Burnley. He took charge in the summer of 2022, and, in his debut season, guided the Clarets back to the top flight at the first attempt as winners of the Championship with 101 points, the first club to break the 100-point barrier since Leicester City in 2013/14. But the club was relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.
Speculation about who the new Clarets manager will be continues with Frank Lampard, Scott Parker, Carlos Corberan and Liam Rosenior high in the betting, as is current acting head coach Craig Bellamy who is holding the fort alongside Mike Jackson.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.