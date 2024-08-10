Mission to Burnley season two: The 10 key takeaways and revelations from volatile and revealing documentary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com



The hotly-anticipated season two of the Mission to Burnley documentary has now hit our TV screens.

All four episodes are available to watch on Sky, offering supporters an intriguing insight into what went on behind the scenes during last season’s relegation from the Premier League.

At times, perhaps unsurprisingly given how miserable the campaign played out, things get volatile, with players and staff clashing with one another.

We’re guided through the ups and downs, albeit mostly downs, of the 2023/24 season and ends with the surprise departure of Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich and the appointment of Scott Parker as his successor.

Having watched the series from start to finish, the Burnley Express looks at some of the biggest takeaways and revelation to come out of it:

Clarets left with ‘no choice’ over gambling sponsor

In episode one, Alan Pace is filmed taking questions from supporters during a fan meeting, where he’s asked why the club opted to return to having a gambling sponsor on the front of the shirt.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Pace, in response, claims the club “had no other choice”, adding: “I’ll try not take too much offence to the comment because it does actually hurt that somebody who is completely opposed to gambling has had to accept that we had no other choice.

"You’re asking me to write a cheque for £3m or £4m just because we don’t want something on the front of our shirt because it’s the only way we can get £3m or £4m. Or, if you like, I can go and sell Anass [Zaroury], what’s the choice?

"But just to be clear, these are the trade-offs that are the hardest part every single day. Do you accept this or do you do something else that you don’t want to do?”

Glimpse into transfer negotiations

Also in the opening episode, Burnley’s chief operating officer Matt Williams provides some insight into some of the bizarre negotiating tactics while negotiating a transfer.

“The biggest challenge is not necessarily the players or their demands, we can manage that. It’s the players’ agents,” he said.

“There is a player we are in advanced talks with and we have conceded on pretty much everything other than his agent wants a £2m agent fee.

“We’ve had people come and ask for relegation release clauses, we’ve had people ask for ‘if Vinny leaves’ clauses, we’ve had a couple of those this summer.

“Vinny does get impatient at times to get players in but it’s a slow process.”

Later on, while in conversation with director Stuart Hunt during the opening throes of the season, Williams provided a comment that foreshadowed much of Burnley’s problems: “it’s not goals we need, it’s experience. We need men.”

Foster’s appreciation for invaluable support

The first and second episodes also cover Lyle Foster’s mental health struggles, which ultimately saw him take a break from football to receive specialist care. In the documentary, Foster opens up candidly about his struggles and thanks Vincent Kompany for the way he dealt with an awkward but serious situation.

“We’re obviously losing our best player, but you can’t consider that for one second,” Kompany said.

Concerns over ‘flat’ atmosphere

Episode two begins with Pace sharing his frustration after fans left Turf Moor early during the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Pace: “People are in a delusional state if they think that by leaving by 60 or 70 minutes into a game that they’re going to play harder for me next week,” he said.

“We have an obligation when things aren’t going our way to actually be more supportive, not less supportive. Even when they fail a million times.”

Director Stuart Hunt, meanwhile, suggested the music during the build-up to kick-off could be improved, citing Eminem or Guns N’ Roses as examples. He also revealed a drummer was being sought.

“We’ve had several comments that the atmosphere has felt flat. We need that entertainment back,” he said.

Pace later added: “Some of the players have come to me and suggested the atmosphere is poor.

“If you leave at 60 minutes and we still have 30 minutes to play, we have to do something. We can’t just turn on AC/DC and crank it up.

“The fanbase does not understand the impact they can have on the team. We have to change the atmosphere and a drum is the way.”

After a job advert for a drummer was posted on LinkedIn, the idea was widely criticised on social media. A chant of “we’re Burnley FC, we don’t need a drum” was also sung at Brentford away.

Russell Ball, director of fan experience, spoke to radio broadcaster and well-known Burnley fan Jordan North to discuss the idea.

“It does seem a bit flat this year,” North admitted. “It never used to be like that, the Turf was always a tough place to come and quite intimidating.

“The drum…most of the fans just think it’s a bit naff and not what most old-school clubs have.”

The idea never came to fruition.

Kompany’s anger at the Iceman

As results continued to worsen, things threatened to boil over on the training pitch, as seen in a tense and volatile exchange between manager Vincent Kompany and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

“Joey don’t f***ing test me, enough with the moaning,” Kompany said. “Play f***ing football, f***ing play. How many times do I have to tell you? Stop f***king moaning.”

After stepping back for a second, Kompany returned and threatened to get in Gudmundsson’s face, before adding: “Do you have something you want to communicate to the team? Do you want to communicate with the team, big boy? You’re moaning about everything.

“It’s life or f***king death.”

After the woeful 3-0 defeat to Brentford in October, several players spoke up to vent their anger, with Dara O’Shea, Josh Cullen, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster all getting things off their chest.

Sticking to the plan

Despite Burnley’s disastrous campaign, Pace and the board never once waivered from their commitment in Kompany.

Explaining why during a one-on-one conversation with the Belgian, Pace said: “I don’t think people understand. I keep getting asked: are you going to keep the faith? Are you going to let him go? You have no idea, that doesn’t even enter the mind.

“This is so much more enjoyable, I sleep better knowing you’re in charge.”

During a separate fan meeting, Pace was asked about the potential of Kompany departing should the season end in relegation.

“Why would he go anywhere?,” Pace responded. “Listen to what he says, he talks about the project. He’s not going anywhere. The project is him.

“How long that goes, I come into it with my eyes open because I also know what football is like.”

The club’s transfer strategy, meanwhile, was also a hot bone of contention during a board meeting with investors.

Lee Mooney, chief data scientist, explained: “Our financial reality means the club carries quite a lot of debt. We need to service that debt and generate profit that can pay it down.

“Any strategy we implement has to have what we call high liquidity. For us that ruled out having lots of old players, we had to go younger and you ride them up.

“It has a risk though, which is in the short-term the players are not ready yet and in the event of relegation you have to sell.”

Pace added: “Do we have a plan and are we going to stick with that plan? Yes. We’ve brought together a great group of talented, young men and we have an amazing coaching staff led by an incredible manager.

“The plan is they get better together.”

Harsh truths

Dave Checketts, another member of the board, didn’t seem so convinced about Burnley’s plan, however.

“The way we’re going about it is a really hard way to build a team,” he said. “I don’t know if we were just extremely lucky in the Championship, but now we’re playing back with the big boys, we went young and the results? We’ve won three games.

“The idea that we need to sell players to stay in business doesn’t work. You can’t assemble a team because your most valuable players are going to be the ones that bring you money.

“If our ambition is to be in the Premier League, I don’t think we can do it this way.”

Pace, however, insisted it could still work, citing Brighton as a prime example of a club that regularly sells to generate more cash.

Checketts though remained unconvinced, adding: “What Burnley had before and the reason why they stayed in the Premier League for so long was because they had this grinder manager and grinder athletes that were just barely just keeping us up.

“We wanted to come in and be the group that made the team better. But what we’ve done, and I haven’t talked to any players so I don’t know this, but my sense is that they think they’re here for a temporary time, that they’re all going to be sold or replaced.

“If we could sit down with Vince and ask: who are the five guys that make up the nucleus of our team that are going to be with us for the next five years and ensure we’re going to be a club to be dealt with, I’m not sure he’d have five. He might have two. I don’t know, do you think he’s got five?

“I don’t want to sound harsh, but our objective as a board should be to win, for everything to be directed towards winning. We’ve had plenty of time to figure out that we don’t have the horses.”

Reaching boiling point

As Burnley’s season reached a pivotal stage, with relegation an inevitability unless results improved, Lyle Foster decided to get some things off his chest during a lengthy rant following the home defeat to Bournemouth.

“Same f***ing s**t every week,” he told his teammates in the dressing room.

“With the talent we have in this side, build a way out. We can’t play games like this man. The only f***ing people who should be embarrassed are ourselves here in the changing room, no one on the outside man. They’ve f***ing given up a long time ago, have we too?

“Ask the Under-21s to play, we can f***ing go on holiday then if that’s the case. But where the f**k are our heads at?

“Playing a team like this and we come in here and it’s handshakes and saying ‘don’t put your heads down’, of course your head is f***ing down, how do you stay motivated after s**t like that?

“People are walking when they lose the ball, heads go down when you miss a shot, where the f**k is the team spirit here, man?

“F***ing hell guys, do you know how lucky we are to f***ing be here playing in the Premier League? Forget about all the materialistic tangible s**t, money, cars, all of that, just to f***ing live our dreams. But it’s like we’re f***ing scared of Bournemouth, we’re scared of this one, who the f**k are they man?”

Club captain Jack Cork quickly intervened, accusing Foster of a lack of respect.

“F**k me, Foz,” he said. “Now you can f***ing shout when you’re f***ing sat there and we’re f***ing here. Everybody here is f***ing trying, man. You can speak your mind, but show some f***ing respect.”

The two quickly kissed and made up afterwards though, with Foster admitting emotions got the better of him and he was just desperate to get some results.

“Corky’s a magnificent person,” Foster added. “I just went to him straight after in the dressing room and I just told him this was just something that was on my heart that I was trying to bring out. Emotions were high, we hugged it out then and I think it was all resolved then.”

It wasn’t the only confrontation though, with Josh Cullen being left angered by David Fofana after the Chelsea loanee stormed straight down the tunnel after another defeat without clapping the fans.

“I had to take a p**s,” was Fofana’s excuse, before later having to be restrained.

Playing hardball

The fourth and final episode covers the confirmation of Burnley’s relegation and Kompany’s surprise departure just days after the season had ended.

“It’s not the desire on our part that any of this separation takes place,” Pace said, as Bayern Munich began to circle.

“We sat there, Vince and I chatting about next season, where we’re going, what’s going on, tons of reassurance, ‘I’m not going anywhere, I’ve never been happier’, only to wake up in a whole different world.”

Once the realisation soon set in that Kompany wouldn’t be staying, focus quickly turned to negotiating a good compensation deal.

“They offered him £7m,” Williams told Pace in a call. “They said ‘what do you think about £9m?’. I told him £9m is still not enough, that doesn’t cover the costs of Vincent’s actions.

“I know they’re not walking away. I don’t want it to be run by lawyers, I want common sense to prevail.

“Frankly I don’t care what their lawyers say, we’re not being bent over and bullied because we’re not.”

Pace was clearly shocked by Kompany’s sudden and abrupt departure, taking it almost personally given the strong bond he had built up with his [now former] manager.

“I think Alan has struggled with Vinny leaving,” Williams added. “He knew it would come one day, I don’t think he expected it to be as soon as it was.

“I think at times he’s felt alone because when things aren’t going your way it becomes a very lonely place.

“Football, it’s hard. But it’s life.”

A clearly emotional Pace was then seen almost choking up as he spoke at a church meeting held at Turf Moor.

He explained: “I am almost hoping we would be able to keep Vince, but here’s how I would put it, and I did say this to him, it’s like one of your kids, you only want the best. But you don’t want them to leave home. You know there will come a time when they go off, get married and do something, but you never really expect when that day will be.”

Kompany’s final goodbye

After being unveiled as Bayern Munich’s new boss, Kompany gave one final interview to reflect on his Burnley departure and his time at the club.

“There is no decision to any club in the world that would have been easy, because I was fully invested,” he explained.

“I absolutely gave everything. I worked my socks off. I treated this club like the most precious, special piece of work that could ever be given to someone.

“The highs and the lows and everything that goes with it, it’s life, it’s not just football. It’s feeling, it’s sentiment, it’s emotion.

“Burnley is a special place, they turn up every day with a sense of positivity, a sense of ‘we’re going to do this for the club, for the town, for the community’.

“I’m only grateful, grateful for the people I got to work with, grateful for the support I had.

“Alan was true to his word with everything. I felt he made a good decision by appointing me, so he’s just got to make another good decision. He’s done it before, so he can do it again.”