Millwall v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to extend unbeaten run

Burnley head to the capital this weekend to take on Millwall, looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back draws.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Burnley have struggled for goals this season, scoring just eight times in their last 10 games, they remain in good form, having not tasted defeat in their last nine outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They face a Millwall side who are in good form, winning their last two games against Plymouth Argyle and Swansea City respectively.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tomorrow’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Millwall’s The Den stadium on Sunday, November 3. Kick-off is at 3pm.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: General view outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall FC and Luton Town FC at The Den on September 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

Yes, the game has been selected for live coverage on the Sky Sports Football channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Burnley will make a late call on the fitness of Jeremy Sarmiento after the winger missed the last two games with a knock picked up in training.

Elsewhere, Zian Flemming – on loan from Millwall – is ineligible to face his parent club, offering a chance for either Jay Rodriguez or Andreas Hountondji to lead the lines.

Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lyle Foster will all remain sidelined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Millwall, Neil Harris hopes to have Josh Coburn back available after the striker returned to training from a calf injury that has kept him out since mid-September.

Tom Bradshaw, Shaun Hutchinson, Adam Mayor and Billy Mitchell are all sidelined.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“This will be a tough game. For sure this will be a tough game.

“It’s a tough place to go, it’s a certain style in which they play, so there’s a big test ahead of this young team at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In saying that, we’re on a good run and we’re in a good place. We’ve got the quality to go to Millwall and cause them massive problems as well.

“We need to have a mindset going into the game of what we’re going to face and the challenges we’re going to face, but also understanding where we can bring our quality and cause them problems.”

What are the predicted teams?

Millwall: Jensen, Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper, McNamara, Wintle, Saville, Esse, Honeyman, Watmore, Langstaff

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Koleosho, Anthony, Rodriguez

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is the referee?

Gavin Ward. He’s overseen nine games so far this season, dishing out 37 yellow cards and three reds. He was in charge for the Lancashire derby against Preston North End earlier this season, which ended goalless.

What are the latest odds?

Millwall: 17/10

Draw: 2/1

Burnley: 17/10

Odds according to SkyBet.