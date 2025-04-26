'Miles better': QPR boss pays Burnley the ultimate compliment after being thrashed by title chasers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Marti Cifuentes conceded his QPR side were outclassed by title-chasing Burnley during their 5-0 humbling at Loftus Road.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Braces from Zian Flemming and Jeremy Sarmiento after a Josh Cullen opener kept Burnley in the hunt for the Championship title ahead of next week’s finale.

The Clarets temporarily go back top, but Leeds United will return to the summit with a victory over Bristol City on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Cifuentes accepts his side were well off the pace, he also complimented Scott Parker’s side on an incredible campaign – which could yet finish with 100 points.

“We were not at the level required to compete today against a very good team,” he said.

“They are a very good side. They are going to the Premier League and they showed their quality. They have been fantastic not only today, but the whole season.

“They were miles better than us and they showed their desire to win the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

QPR boss Martí Cifuentes (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

"The first-half was really, really poor and that's not the standards that we want to show as a club, that we want to show to our fans.

“We need to make sure that we improve on everything, on everything that we have done today. I'm sure that the fans that come will support us as they did today and we need to give them something back.”

It’s been a tricky season for QPR, who were in the relegation mix for much of the campaign. Their Championship status is safe, however, sitting 15th, five points clear of the dropzone.

A defiant Cifuentes has apologised to the Hoops fans, however, for ending their final home game on such a sour note.

“That doesn't define us, what happened today,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I want to apologise to the fans because that was not the end of the season at home that we wanted, so I'm extremely disappointed.

"It hurts deeply in my heart because I wanted to finish this season, a difficult season, the way that we have done, always fighting, always trying our best, some days playing better football, some days with more accuracy, but today it was really bad, so I'm sorry for that.”