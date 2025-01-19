Mike Tresor's absence explained for Burnley's dramatic draw with promotion rivals Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker admits it was his decision not to involve Mike Tresor in his Burnley squad for Friday night’s dramatic promotion clash with Sunderland.

The winger was available for selection, Parker also confirmed, after making his long-awaited return from injury off the bench against Reading in the FA Cup the week prior.

But the Clarets boss opted to go with Luca Koleosho and Jeremy Sarmiento on the bench instead as his backup wide options as they played out a 0-0 draw, their eighth stalemate of the season.

“He was available, yes,” Parker said. “So it was a decision from myself not to involve Mikey.”

Tresor played his first minutes of the season last week as an 87th-minute substitute during Burnley’s FA Cup win against Reading.

Tresor ended up playing a major impact as Parker’s side edged their way past their League One opponents after extra-time, setting up Zian Flemming’s first goal before playing a leading role in the forward’s second.

Many had debated whether Tresor would be involved in Burnley’s squad for their return to league action, but the 25-year-old didn’t even feature among the substitutes. He’s since been linked with a January move to Italian side Genoa, who are managed by Arsenal great Patrick Vieira.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Mike Tresor of Burnley in action during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England.

Elsewhere, Hannibal serves the third and final game of his three-match ban following his stamp against Stoke City on New Year’s Day. The midfielder will now be available for Burnley’s midweek trip to Plymouth Argyle.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.