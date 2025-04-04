Mike Tresor makes surprise comeback for Burnley's Under-21s as Aaron Ramsey gains more minutes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The winger has been a constant source of debate this season due to his ongoing absence.
He’s yet to make a single league appearance for Scott Parker’s side this term, with his only outing coming off the bench against Reading in the FA Cup third round back in January.
The 25-year-old helped set up two goals as the Clarets required extra-time to beat the Royals 3-1.
He’s since returned to the sidelines, however, with Parker confirming to the Burnley Express that the winger was not fit to play.
When asked if Tresor is likely to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Parker said back at the start of February: “Probably, yeah. I think that's probably the case. We probably won't see Mikey for a little while now.”
Tresor hasn’t taken to the field for Burnley in a league game since facing Tottenham in May 2024, almost 12 months ago.
Over the past week or so, the Belgian took to social media to upload a cryptic post, captioned: “The truth shall set you free”.
The post included various pictures of him jet-setting around the globe as well as an image of controversial rap star Kanye West holding a blank notepad.
Tresor isn’t the only senior player included in the Under-21s starting XI as they face Brentford, with Aaron Ramsey also featuring.
The attacking midfielder made his long-awaited return for the Under-21s last week, when he played the first 45 minutes of their game against Birmingham City.
He’s been out of action since suffering a serious knee injury in February 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.