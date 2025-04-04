Mike Tresor makes surprise comeback for Burnley's Under-21s as Aaron Ramsey gains more minutes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mike Tresor is a surprise inclusion in Burnley’s Under-21 side this lunchtime

The winger has been a constant source of debate this season due to his ongoing absence.

He’s yet to make a single league appearance for Scott Parker’s side this term, with his only outing coming off the bench against Reading in the FA Cup third round back in January.

The 25-year-old helped set up two goals as the Clarets required extra-time to beat the Royals 3-1.

When asked if Tresor is likely to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Parker said back at the start of February: “Probably, yeah. I think that's probably the case. We probably won't see Mikey for a little while now.”

Tresor hasn’t taken to the field for Burnley in a league game since facing Tottenham in May 2024, almost 12 months ago.

Mike Tresor of Burnley runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Over the past week or so, the Belgian took to social media to upload a cryptic post, captioned: “The truth shall set you free”.

The post included various pictures of him jet-setting around the globe as well as an image of controversial rap star Kanye West holding a blank notepad.

Tresor isn’t the only senior player included in the Under-21s starting XI as they face Brentford, with Aaron Ramsey also featuring.

The attacking midfielder made his long-awaited return for the Under-21s last week, when he played the first 45 minutes of their game against Birmingham City.

He’s been out of action since suffering a serious knee injury in February 2024.