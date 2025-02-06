Mike Tresor Burnley latest as Scott Parker issues injury update ahead of Southampton FA Cup tie
The winger made his one and only appearance of the season last month when he came on as a late substitute during the FA Cup third round tie against Reading.
Since then he’s not featured in a single match day squad and the Burnley Express understands he’s now considered unfit to play.
Tresor is unlikely to be available for the foreseeable future, something Parker confirmed ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup tie against Southampton.
When asked if Tresor is likely to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Parker said: “Probably, yeah. I think that's probably the case. We probably won't see Mikey for a little while now.”
Elsewhere on the injury front, this weekend’s FA Cup tie against Southampton is likely to come too soon for Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho.
The pair have missed Burnley’s last two games with knocks – Brownhill suffering his towards the end of the recent game against Leeds United, while Koleosho picked up his problem in training on the eve of last weekend’s trip to Portsmouth.
“It's probably going to still be a bit too early,” Parker added. “Both are progressing well, but it’s too early this weekend.”
Enock Agyei is also making positive progress, having gained 45 minutes under his belt for the Under-21s on Tuesday night.
Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond are all likely to remain sidelined, but the likes of Manuel Benson – who has recently returned to the bench following his five-month absence – could step up his recovery at St Mary’s on Saturday.
“I’m pleased that Enock got that time,” Parker said. “Injury-wise, everyone else is just pushing on really.
“It's always the way you come back from injury. I think there's an element where players are “fit” because they're on the grass and they're training, but match fitness and the amount of work that maybe needs to go into them is probably still a little bit more.
“Saturday's game is a good opportunity for us to give those players some game time. After that, I will certainly get a real clear marker and a clear idea of where their fitness is.”