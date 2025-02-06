Mike Tresor Burnley latest as Scott Parker issues injury update ahead of Southampton FA Cup tie

Scott Parker has confirmed that Mike Tresor is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines for Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger made his one and only appearance of the season last month when he came on as a late substitute during the FA Cup third round tie against Reading.

Since then he’s not featured in a single match day squad and the Burnley Express understands he’s now considered unfit to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tresor is unlikely to be available for the foreseeable future, something Parker confirmed ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup tie against Southampton.

When asked if Tresor is likely to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Parker said: “Probably, yeah. I think that's probably the case. We probably won't see Mikey for a little while now.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, this weekend’s FA Cup tie against Southampton is likely to come too soon for Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho.

The pair have missed Burnley’s last two games with knocks – Brownhill suffering his towards the end of the recent game against Leeds United, while Koleosho picked up his problem in training on the eve of last weekend’s trip to Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tresor has been limited to one substitute appearance for the Clarets this season. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“It's probably going to still be a bit too early,” Parker added. “Both are progressing well, but it’s too early this weekend.”

Enock Agyei is also making positive progress, having gained 45 minutes under his belt for the Under-21s on Tuesday night.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond are all likely to remain sidelined, but the likes of Manuel Benson – who has recently returned to the bench following his five-month absence – could step up his recovery at St Mary’s on Saturday.

“I’m pleased that Enock got that time,” Parker said. “Injury-wise, everyone else is just pushing on really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's always the way you come back from injury. I think there's an element where players are “fit” because they're on the grass and they're training, but match fitness and the amount of work that maybe needs to go into them is probably still a little bit more.

“Saturday's game is a good opportunity for us to give those players some game time. After that, I will certainly get a real clear marker and a clear idea of where their fitness is.”