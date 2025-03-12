Mike Jackson picks out one key positive from Burnley's otherwise frustrating draw with West Brom

Mike Jackson praised the way Burnley responded to falling behind after conceding a rare goal on home turf.

The Clarets missed the opportunity to temporarily move into top spot on Tuesday night when they played out a frustrating 1-1 draw with West Brom.

It could well have been worse, however, after Scott Parker’s side went a goal behind early on through John Swift’s stunning free kick.

It was the first time Burnley had conceded since December 21, having kept seven consecutive clean sheets at Turf Moor.

The Baggies were only ahead for three minutes though, as Zian Flemming restored the parity tapping home from close range.

Both sides had opportunities to win the game, but ultimately a point apiece was a fair appraisal of the night’s work.

Following the red card shown to Parker at the final whistle, Jackson took press duties after the game.

First team coach Michael Jackson speaks to the media following the 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The club’s first-team coach said: “I wouldn't say it's frustrating, I think it's a little bit disappointing because obviously you want to win all your home games and where we're at at this moment in time…

“But I thought it was a tight game. I thought West Brom came with a game plan, did really well.

“But I think for us as well, I think it's a good reaction from going a goal down, we respond, we come back into the game and I think in the second half we could go on and win it when we hit the bar near the end.

“But I think on the whole it's a good point for us, but we look to move on.”

While the Baggies were able to find a moment of quality for Swift’s goal, the hosts were unable to fashion the same level of execution when they got into the final third.

“It's a great bit of quality,” Jackson added.

“I was looking at it, seeing if we could have done anything with the wall, but the way it is, it's a great bit of quality, so sometimes you just have to hold your hands up on that.

“I’m delighted with how we responded though. Like I said, it's a difficult game, they came with a different sort of set-up to what we were expecting, but we knew they've got good players anyway.

“It was really pleasing to have that reaction after going that goal behind and I thought the lads responded really well.

“It's a tight game, the way the game is, there's a bit of man-v-man in it, they fall into a back-five, so the space is limited sometimes, you just need that little bit more in the final third.

“Up to now we've scored quite a few goals recently, but on this occasion we just couldn't get that final little bit.”

Burnley stay third in the table, but they could have moved top with a win after Sheffield United were held 1-1 at home by Bristol City.

Leaders Leeds United aren’t in action until tonight, when they face Millwall at Elland Road.