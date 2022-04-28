Mike Jackson delivers injury update ahead of trip to Watford

Cornet, Burnley’s top league scorer with seven, missed the 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday with a ‘niggly knee’, while Rodriguez, who also has seven goals in all competitions, is also a doubt after sitting out training on Tuesday after struggling with his calf.
Jackson will again be without captain Ben Mee, Erik Pieters and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, and said: "We're still waiting a little on Maxwel at this moment in time.
"He's with the physios so it will probably be a late call on him.
“Jay had to have a bit of a rest day when we did a bit of work on Tuesday, so again it's the big load of games, big guy, a lot of power going through him.
"He's trained today (Thursday), so he's had a bit of training, and we'll see how they all come in in the morning and go from there.”
And nws is encouraging on Pieters and Mee: "Erik is going well, and hopefully he will be training next week, then, fingers crossed we can get Ben back before the end of the season, that's what we've been told at this moment in time.”