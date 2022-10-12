The Clarets have made an encouraging start to the Vincent Kompany era after collecting 22 points from 13 games in the Championship.

Victory over Coventry City at the CBS Arena moved the Clarets to within two points of the division's leading trio Sheffield United, Norwich City and QPR.

With sixth place Swansea City — who are just a point behind following a five-game winning streak — paying a visit to Turf Moor at the weekend, the 26-year-old said: "Absolutely [promotion is the ambition], especially with the players that we've got.

Burnley's Josh Brownhill breaks away from Coventry City's Ben Sheaf (right) Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Coventry City v Burnley- Saturday 8th October 2022 - Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

"As much as it's not going to be easy with the transition, from what I've seen in training and games so far I can't see why promotion will be out of sight for us. If we're in the top six it will be a very good season, if we're in the top two it will be an outstanding season."

Burnley have been dominant in games so far this season, playing a possession-based brand of football that has been aesthetically pleasing on the eye.

However, with games coming thick and fast, the goal-scoring midfielder acknowledges that the Clarets will also have to learn to win 'ugly'.

The club's schedule has eight fixtures pencilled into a 30-day period before the domestic schedule pauses for the World Cup in Qatar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley's manager Vincent Kompany looks on Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Coventry City v Burnley- Saturday 8th October 2022 - Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

"I think it's got even more congested since I was last in the Championship," said the former Bristol City man. "Going to the Premier League with Burnley meant there were a lot less games and more time to recover.

"This is just full on and the run up to the World Cup now is going to be even more crazy. In a lot of games, to get yourself right to the top, it's not just about performances, it's just about getting the wins. When you play three games a week it's very hard."

Brownhill, who was heavily linked with a return to the top flight during the summer transfer window, has been thriving under Kompany's leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warrington-born ex-Preston North End middle man, and his Manchester City supporting family, have a great deal of respect and admiration for the Premier League Hall of Famer.

Burnley's Josh Brownhill breaks Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Coventry City v Burnley- Saturday 8th October 2022 - Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Brownhill, who has clocked up four goals and three assists in the new system, said: "The perception of him [Vincent Kompany], especially from me being a City fan, when you've seen what he's done there, getting to meet him, spend time with him and work with him, it's then you see what kind of a leader he was and how intelligent he is and how passionate he is about football.

"You can see the presence that he brings when he walks into a room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a really good guy to talk to, we get on really well with him and when you start learning about his way of playing and his philosophy you understand how much detail he goes into and how clever he is as a manager.

"Everything he's done has worked, even when we've not won it's probably been more on us not taking our chances, rather than being out-played. Overall, as a squad, I think everybody will be really happy."

Brownhill, one of three players to start every league game this season, added: "I think for all the time he was there with Pep [Guardiola] he tried to take a lot of interest in the way he played.

"I've had a few conversations with him here and there and there's a lot of things from him and [Craig Bellamy], who've made their own tweaks to implement their own style. We can see it working and it's just really enjoyable to play in.

Advertisement Hide Ad