Middlesbrough v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to sign off 2024 on a high

Burnley will be looking to make it four wins in a row when they head to Teesside for their final game of 2024.

Scott Parker’s men return to action just three days on from securing an invaluable three points against promotion rivals Sheffield United.

Now unbeaten in 10, the Clarets now sit just one point off top spot at the halfway stage in the season.

They face a Boro side that are going well in the Championship, sitting in seventh and just a point off the play-off spots.

Their confidence may be a little dented, however, after squandering a three-goal lead on Boxing Day to draw 3-3 at home with Sheffield Wednesday.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Middlesbrough’s Riverside stadium on Sunday, December 29. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes. The game has been selected for live coverage on the Sky Sports Football channel. Coverage begins at 7.45pm.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Scott Parker is hopeful of having Jeremy Sarmiento back available after the winger missed Burnley’s last two games.

It comes after the winger was forced off during the previous game against Norwich City.

Elsewhere, Lyle Foster is back fit for the Clarets after making his return from a knee injury off the bench against Sheffield United. But Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

As for Boro, they’re facing something of an injury crisis with as many as nine players potentially missing.

Rav van den Berg misses out through suspension after being sent off for two bookable offences against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

Boro’s two first choice goalkeepers Seny Dieng and Sol Brynn are also fitness doubts, alongside Luke Ayling, Neto Borges, Tommy Conway, George Edmundson, Jonny Howson and Aidan Morris.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“We’ve had some big fixtures, as you always do against these big teams. We seem to be able to have a nous about us and a mentality about us which means we know our way around the football pitch. We know how to manage things and we’ve earned the right to get three points.

“There’s a tough game ahead of us on Sunday. Middlesbrough are a very good side, they’re up there in this division. Technically they’re very good.

“Two or three weeks ago when we played them it was a game played on fine margins. We had our moments and they had their moments. It was a bit of a sparring match and I expect it will be no different on Sunday.

“We need to prep now, get back in and get ready for a tough game on Sunday.”

What are the predicted teams?

Boro: Glover, Dijksteel, Fry, Clarke, Engel, Hackney, Barlaser, Doak, Azaz, Burgzorg, Latte Lath

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Brownhill, Laurent, Hannibal, Anthony, Flemming

Who is the referee?

Josh Smith. He’s overseen 20 games so far this season, dishing out 81 yellow cards and one red. He last took charge of a Burnley game back in August for the Carabao Cup defeat to Wolves.

What are the latest odds?

Boro: 13/10

Draw: 9/4

Burnley: 2/1

Odds according to SkyBet.