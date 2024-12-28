Scott Parker’s men head to Teesside full of confidence fresh from their Boxing Day victory against then league leaders Sheffield United.
The Clarets, who have now won their last three on the bounce, are unbeaten in their last 10 outings.
They face a Boro side that sit seventh in the Championship table, just a point outside the play-off spots.
They were dealt a blow on Boxing Day though when they gave up a commanding 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday.
Both sides have a number of injury concerns to contend with heading into Sunday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
