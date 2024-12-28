The Clarets, who have now won their last three on the bounce, are unbeaten in their last 10 outings.

They face a Boro side that sit seventh in the Championship table, just a point outside the play-off spots.

They were dealt a blow on Boxing Day though when they gave up a commanding 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday.

Both sides have a number of injury concerns to contend with heading into Sunday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough) - doubt The full-back has missed Boro's last two games with a knee injury but he's got a chance of returning for this game according to Michael Carrick.

Neto Borges (Middlesbrough) - doubt Came off during the second half against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day with fatigue/cramp.

Sol Brynn (Middlesbrough) - doubt Boro's second choice keeper was forced off during the second-half against Sheffield Wednesday with a shoulder problem. Michael Carrick said afterwards it looked like a "bad one".