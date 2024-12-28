Middlesbrough v Burnley team news: Eight to miss out through injury, one suspended and seven fitness doubts - gallery

Published 28th Dec 2024, 08:00 GMT
Burnley will be looking to continue their good form when they take on another promotion-chasing outfit in Middlesbrough tomorrow.

Scott Parker’s men head to Teesside full of confidence fresh from their Boxing Day victory against then league leaders Sheffield United.

The Clarets, who have now won their last three on the bounce, are unbeaten in their last 10 outings.

They face a Boro side that sit seventh in the Championship table, just a point outside the play-off spots.

They were dealt a blow on Boxing Day though when they gave up a commanding 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday.

Both sides have a number of injury concerns to contend with heading into Sunday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The full-back has missed Boro's last two games with a knee injury but he's got a chance of returning for this game according to Michael Carrick.

1. Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough) - doubt

Came off during the second half against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day with fatigue/cramp.

2. Neto Borges (Middlesbrough) - doubt

Boro's second choice keeper was forced off during the second-half against Sheffield Wednesday with a shoulder problem. Michael Carrick said afterwards it looked like a “bad one”.

3. Sol Brynn (Middlesbrough) - doubt

The forward felt his hamstring and had to come off during the Sheffield Wednesday game on Boxing Day.

4. Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough) - doubt

