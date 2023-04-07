Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has huge respect for Burnley after sealing promotion to the Premier League

The Championship leaders rubberstamped promotion to the top flight with a 2-1 victory at the Riverside on Good Friday.

Ashley Barnes scored his 50th league goal to give the visitors the lead before Connor Roberts restored the lead in the second half.

“I don’t think we deserved to get beat, I have to say," said the ex-Manchester United midfielder. "I thought the boys played ever so well and I’m really, really proud of the boys for the effort they gave, the quality they showed. I thought it was a really high level Championship game, as probably as high as you could get.

Burnley's Johann Gudmundsson plays a pass under pressure from Middlesbrough's Tommy Smith The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Middlesbrough v Burnley - Friday 7th April 2023 - Riverside Stadium - Middlesbrough

“Both teams, not in terms of just the quality of the football, but I thought the intensity in possession and out of possession, I thought it was a real test for both teams really and I just feel for the lads that we didn’t get what we deserved from the game."

Burnley, who restored their 11-point lead at the top following Sheffield United's win against Wigan Athletic earlier in the day, secured their return to the PL with seven games remaining.

Vincent Kompany's side, who host the Blades at Turf Moor on Easter Monday, are on a 19-game unbeaten run and have lost just twice all season.

Carrick continued: “I have to say huge credit to Burnley and congratulations because they deserved to go up and they have been the best team over the season so fair play to them for that, but it’s bitterly disappointing for the players.

“Fair play to them, they’ve had a terrific season, they really have. It’s not easy when you come down to the Championship to go back up, they’ve changed a fair bit, so fair play to Vincent and his staff. I think they’ve deserved that over a period of time.