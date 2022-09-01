News you can trust since 1877
Michael Obafemi: Talks reportedly break down between Burnley and Swansea over a move for the Ireland international

Burnley’s interest in Michael Obafemi has reportedly ended after they failed to reach an agreement with Swansea.

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 8:40 pm
The South Wales club wanted £12million for the attacker, which proved too high for the Clarets and led to the potential move breaking down, according to Alex Crook.

Burnley have now reportedly turned their attention elsewhere, with Marcel Lewis being a potential target.

Michael Obafemi looks set to remain with Swansea (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)
