Maxwel Cornet deal set to be confirmed on Sunday

Maxwel Cornet

The Clarets agreed a fee with the Ligue 1 club, before holding talks with the player and his representatives during the week.

And while the 24-year-old reportedly preferred to move to the Bundesliga and Hertha Berlin, Burnley appear to have convinced the Ivory Coast international, who can play wide on either flank or at left back, to come to the Premier League.

Cornet, who scored four goals in three Champions League appearances against Manchester City, including in Lyon’s quarter-final win over Pep Guardiola’s side in 2020, has passed his medical and the deal is now expected to be formally announced on Sunday, with Cornet signing a five-year contract, before linking up with Ivory Coast for their opening World Cup qualifiers against Mozambique on Friday, and Cameroon the following Monday.

Sean Dyche had been eager to push through the deal before Cornet joined his national side, saying on Friday: “We're waiting on news of the possibles, the maybes.

"You always hope if things can get done, they will get done quicker, we'll wait and see.

"Players going away, there's always a bit of a grey area, so we're not 100% yet on how that is going to look, but we'll see what the next few days bring.”