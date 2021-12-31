Maxwel Cornet back in Sean Dyche's thinking for Leeds United clash

Maxwel Cornet

Cornet has not featured in almost a month since suffering a thigh problem at Newcastle, although he has only missed two games, with Burnley having three matches postponed due to Covid outbreaks in their opponents' squads.

But, with the Ivory Coast international set to link up with the Elephants for the African Cup of Nations on Monday, it could be Cornet's last involvement for some time, with the possibility he could miss up to five games, depending on his nation's progress in Cameroon.

Dyche could also have Nick Pope and Jay Rodriguez available after Covid, with Kevin Long also likely to return to the squad, and Dyche said: "Connor Roberts is back on the grass and beginning to make progress, but not there yet.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He had a deep infection that knocked him off his feet for a while, but he's getting stronger.

"Ashley Barnes had a minor setback, so he's still a bit of time away and needs game time as well.

"Maxwel has made really good progress and been out on the grass today, so comes back into the thinking.

"We'll have to be careful and decide with him.

"Kevin Long is back in after a Covid case, and two others we're waiting on the end of their Covid cases so we're hoping they come back in in the next 24 hours or so.

"But Josh Brownhill won't because of the protocols."

In terms of what will come into the thinking as regards the use of Cornet, Dyche explained: "Just true fitness, how he's feeling, the risk and reward scenarios.

"This (injury) was a bit unfortunate because he had Covid during it, he wasn't particularly ill but we know the protocols, and it delays fitness work and the true return, and he's only trained for a few days as well, although he's felt strong and has done some work with the sports scientist.