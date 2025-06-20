Maxime Esteve: Burnley can't afford to rest on their laurels ahead of Premier League return

Maxime Esteve has warned that Burnley can’t afford to sit still if they’re to avoid another instant Premier League relegation.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets return to the top flight after storming their way to automatic promotion, losing just two games all season and finishing on 100 points in the Championship.

The key to their success was their record-breaking defence, which conceded just 16 times in 46 league games and kept 30 clean sheets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Esteve acknowledges that gives Scott Parker’s side an excellent base to work from in the top flight, the Frenchman insists the Clarets can’t afford to rest on their laurels as they approach the most competitive league in the world.

“It’s very important and we need to keep this mentality for the next season,” he said.

“We know the Premier League is not the same as the Championship, we know the gap. But we have a good defensive side, a good team, good togetherness. We need to keep these basics but also improve.

“I said before I think this is a Premier League club, but now the ambition is to stay in the Premier League. That’s the new objective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxime Esteve is excited to see how Burnley are able to perform in the top flight next season (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“Now we go on our holidays and enjoy ourselves, because we deserve this. But now the objective is to stay in the Premier League next season.”

Esteve is a firm fans’ favourite at Turf Moor despite only being with the club for a year-and-a-half.

The 23-year-old arrived midway through Burnley’s last season in the top flight, which ended in relegation on just 24 points.

While Esteve has undoubtedly improved off the pitch, he claims he’s learned plenty off it too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I come [to his country] I come with no basics of English, but I improve because I speak with more English players and I think if you speak every day English it improves, that’s normal,” he added.

“Now I’m not a big English guy, but I’m so happy in this country, I must repeat. I’m so happy in this club. It’s a top, top club for me and my family.

“Just a big thank you to this club because it’s amazing for me.”