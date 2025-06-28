Matt Beard discusses first week as Burnley Women boss, turning full-time, promotion, Alan Pace and WSL restructure

Matt Beard will be getting stuck into his first training sessions as the new boss of Burnley’s Women’s side next week.

The experienced coach has been in the hotseat for a week now after being confirmed as Rebecca Sawiuk’s permanent successor.

The 47-year-old arrives with some CV to his name, having managed at the top echelons of the women’s game and winning two league titles with Liverpool.

But under ALK Capital’s ownership, the Clarets are an ambitious side that are in a hurry to win promotion from the National League North – the third tier of the women’s game – and reach the Women’s Super League 2 (WSL2).

His appointment also comes at a perfect time for the club, who have recently turned full-time professional.

Beard sat down with members of the local press, including the Burnley Express, to talk through a wide range of topics.

Here’s a snippet of what he had to say:

How has your first week been?

“Busy! I really enjoyed it. It's been good getting to know, especially the staff, with the players reporting next week.

“I've met a couple of the players, so it's been a busy few days. But I'm really excited to be here and I can't wait to get back on the grass.”

How was your time away from the game after leaving Liverpool?

“It's been nice, but the last few months I've been itching to get back in.

“It was good to recharge the batteries and spend time with the family. Now I'm definitely ready to get going again.

“As I say, I'm really happy to be here and just want to get on the grass.”

What were the key factors behind your move to Burnley?

“The people, really. Lola [Ogunbote] was fantastic in the process. Alan Pace was fantastic.

“It just feels like a family feel. I think for me, whatever I decided to do next, it was important that I found that within the club that I wanted to go to. The family feel and good people.

“The project itself is exciting. Obviously, I've achieved a lot in my time in the game. I think this could be maybe my biggest challenge.

“I also think it shows a different side to me as well by taking this challenge on. I've got a good feeling about the whole place.”

Some might see this as a step down…

“Once I started to look at the squad of players here and watch games, the standards are good.

“There's a lot of talented young women playing in tier three. If you look at the division, there's a lot of foreign players coming in. There's a lot of talent in this division.

“I think from my perspective, it's a different challenge for me. It would be a different type of football that I might have to play, I don't know.

“I think with my experience that I've got, obviously at Liverpool and other clubs that I've worked at, hopefully that experience will enable us to achieve our goal, which is promotion to the WSL2.”

How key was the club’s decision to turn full-time?

“It makes all the difference.

“If I go back to 2013 and 2014, when I won the league title for Liverpool, we were full-time. We scored a lot of goals in the last 15-minute period of both halves.

“I think from a contact time, obviously we've got to develop the players, I think the great thing for me with this league is it's generally Sunday to Sunday, which means we can really put a lot of work in on the training pitch. That's something I'm actually excited about.

“That's something I haven't had for many years. Normally, you're playing three games a week. It's something I'm looking forward to.

“It's definitely, I think, the right move for the football club. I think it shows the backing and the direction that we want to go in.

“I've spoken to so many women's players down the years whose dream has been for Lancashire clubs to go full-time, to maybe give up the part-time job that they've got somewhere else.”

Do players have a decision to make whether to stay part-time or come full-time?

“I mean, I haven't experienced that yet, if I'm honest. There's players that were under contract that have been retained.

“Obviously, we're looking at bringing players in to improve the squad depth and the level. But, yeah, I don't think that comes into play.”

Is the objective quite clear: win promotion?

“Yeah, definitely. When we sit down with the players next week, we'll be reminded every day. I think you've got to live and breathe it.

“So, from my perspective, I haven't come here to spend two years at a tier three level.

“I know it's not going to be easy. There are some good teams in this division, but we'll do all that we can to get promoted.”

There’s been some negative headlines involving other women’s teams, so how refreshing is it to see Alan Pace’s investment?

“It's the reason I'm here. It's the be-all and end-all, I think, really. They're ambitious.

“I think you've only got to look at how successful the men's team were last year. So, yeah, it's definitely something that they've wanted to do for a while. And it's the right time now, especially with the restructuring divisions above, and it's my job to make sure that we're part of that restructure next year.”

What’s your view on the recent restructuring of the women’s game?

“I mean, it doesn't matter what it's called, Championship, WSL2…I don't think it makes much of a difference.

“I think what you're seeing now is more and more money being spent in the top two divisions. You've got teams like Newcastle and Birmingham. There's a lot of competition, a lot of good teams in that division.

“But I think it's the right decision to go to this formula with the Super League. I think it's just another step in the right direction and how it's obviously evolving.”