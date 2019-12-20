Mark Lawrenson reveals why he thinks Burnley will lose to Bournemouth this weekend

Football pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson has revealed his predictions for this weekend's set of Premier League matches, including Burnley's clash against Bournemouth.

Writing in his weekly 'Premier League predictions' piece for BBC Sport, the former Liverpool defender tipped Burnley to lose 2-1 in a tight contest against the Cherries.

Justifying his selection, Lawro wrote: "Bournemouth's win at Chelsea was well-earned and very impressive, especially because they had been on a long losing streak.

"Burnley also bounced back, by beating Newcastle to end their run of defeats. It was not the first time that both teams have shown that, no matter what sort of form they are in, they are not just going to crumble and disappear down the trap door.

He continued: "In different ways, they are always capable of responding to setbacks with a decent performance and result - which is why they have been able to establish themselves in the Premier League. Both teams have a different style of play, but it should make for a decent battle. I am going to go with Bournemouth to win it."

Conversely, his opponent for the week, Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno, backed the Clarets to pick up all three points at the Vitality Stadium, and claimed: "I'm going for Burnley here, because Sean Dyche is my boy. 1-2."

By and large, Burnley have a solid record against Bournemouth, and have lost just twice in their last 12 matches against the south coast side. Sean Dyche's side have, however, won only once on the road this season, and will need to be at their best to claim victory this weekend.