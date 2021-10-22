Mark Lawrenson reveals Burnley score predictions for Southampton clash - plus Leeds United, Liverpool & more

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Dwight McNeil of Burnley and Nathan Ake of Manchester City battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Burnley are still on the hunt for their first win of the season as they sit 18th in the Premier League table with three points.

Southampton picked up theirs against Leeds United last weekend but the Clarets will be hoping to put an end to their celebrations on the south coast this Saturday.

Sean Dyche's side fell to defeat in their last two meetings, however were unbeaten in seven against Southampton previous to that.

In Mark Lawrenson’s weekly prediction piece for BBC Sport, the pundit has predicted a narrow 2-1 defeat for the visitors.

He wrote: “Burnley are still waiting for their first league win of the season but Southampton got theirs against Leeds last week, which was big for them.

“The Clarets put up a decent fight in their defeat at Manchester City but that is the least I expect from them. Goals seem hard to come by, which is a worry.

“Southampton are hardly prolific themselves, but I think they will edge this one.”

The ex-Liverpool defender was joined by CBBC stars Elena Cole and Haydn Craven this week, with both expecting a ‘boring’ 0-0 stalemate at St Mary’s.