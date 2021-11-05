BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Matthew Lowton of Burnley celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Brentford at Turf Moor on October 30, 2021 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Burnley enjoyed their first win of the season against promoted side Brentford last weekend, moving them within three points of safety.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are flying high at the top of the league after an impressive start to the season which has seen them win eight of their 10 fixtures.

The Clarets have already faced tough tests against Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City and will be hoping to cause an upset off the back of last week’s victory.

However, Sean Dyche's side haven't had much look up against the Blues in recent years and have won only one of the previous 14 meetings between the two clubs (D3 L10).

In Mark Lawrenson’s weekly prediction piece for BBC Sport, he has tipped Chelsea for another win against Burnley, with the expectation that the match will play out similar to the home side’s previous match against Newcastle United.

He said: “Burnley got a very good win against Brentford last week. Going to Stamford Bridge is a very different proposition, however.

“Chelsea took a while to get going against Newcastle but ended up trampling all over them. This game could go a similar way, with the Blues having to wait for a breakthrough.”

The former defender was joined by singer and bassist from indie band FUR, Murray and Tav, this week.

Murray, a Chelsea fan, has backed his side to beat Burnley 3-0 with a Jorginho penalty to open the scoring. Meanwhile, Tav has also predicted the same scoreline for who he believes will be Premier League champions come the end of the season.