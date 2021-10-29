Mark Lawrenson makes Burnley prediction ahead of Brentford clash - plus Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United & more

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Maxwel Cornet of Burnley celebrates after scoring his teams first goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Burnley at St Mary's Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Burnley have played out three draws in their last four Premier League fixtures but will be hoping to nick all three points against Brentford.

The Clarets currently sit in 18th place and a win could take them out of the bottom three, while Brentford have enjoyed a successful start to life in the top tier and are in 12th.

The two teams haven’t faced each other since a Championship clash in 2016, where Burnley came out 3-1 winners.

The Lancashire club are unbeaten against the Bees since December 1996.

Mark Lawrenson has revealed his prediction for this weekend’s match in his weekly piece for BBC Sport, tipping Sean Dyche’s side for a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor.

The pundit wrote: “Brentford have lost two on the spin in the league now, but they are not going to change the way they play - they will keep creating chances.

“Despite that, I am going for Burnley to get their first league win of the season - mostly on the basis that eventually they have got to win a game, but also because Ben Mee will be back in their defence.

“I think Clarets boss Sean Dyche will expect to beat Brentford at home too, so they will be on the front foot and get right into the Bees.”

Lawrenson was joined by Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor this week, with the Aston Villa fan predicting a tight 1-0 win for the visitors.