Manchester United v Burnley team news: 4 to miss out through injury and 1 fitness doubt

Scott Parker’s side have bounced back well from their opening day 3-0 defeat to Tottenham, securing a hard-earned 2-0 victory over Sunderland at the weekend before edging past Derby County in midweek.

United, by comparison, have made a poor start to the campaign, with pressure already beginning to mount on under-fire boss Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils, who have claimed just one point from their first two league games, were dumped out of the Carabao Cup at the second round stage by League Two side Grimsby Town on Wednesday night.

That should give the Clarets plenty of confidence as they look to compound United’s misery ahead of the international break.

Maxime Esteve and Lesley Ugochukwu should both be fine to feature again after coming off with cramp last week, while Bashir Humphreys, Axel Tuanzebe and Armando Broja all got their first minutes of the season during the midweek cup win.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Lisandro Martinez (Man Utd) - out The centre-back continues to recover from a long-term ACL injury that he suffered back in February.

Noussair Mazraoui (Man Utd) - doubt The defender is working his way back to full fitness having not featured since the final game of last season.

Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) - out The forward is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future after being forced to undergo surgery during the summer on a crucial ligament tear.