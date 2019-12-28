Burnley boss Sean Dyche with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United nick it at Turf Moor - Dan Black's player ratings

Goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford handed United the points against Burnley.

Boss Sean Dyche recalled Jeff Hendrick and Ashley Barnes to the side, but the Clarets fell to successive Premier League defeats following the Boxing Day defeat against Everton at Goodison Park. Here's how we rated the players' performances in the final game of 2019.

Left exposed for United's opener, but had very little else to do otherwise. Beat away Rashford's free kick in the first half and denied Martial with his legs in the second, both saves you'd expect him to make.

Left exposed for United's opener, but had very little else to do otherwise. Beat away Rashford's free kick in the first half and denied Martial with his legs in the second, both saves you'd expect him to make.
Did ever so well up against Williams and Rashford under the circumstances. Made a superb block on the line to deny Martial and his attempt was the closest the home side went to scoring.

Did ever so well up against Williams and Rashford under the circumstances. Made a superb block on the line to deny Martial and his attempt was the closest the home side went to scoring.
Did well to get beyond Young and James a number of times to deliver from the left. However, he'll be kicking himself for the part he played in United's opening goal at Turf Moor.

Did well to get beyond Young and James a number of times to deliver from the left. However, he'll be kicking himself for the part he played in United's opening goal at Turf Moor.
Cool, calm and collected despite being up against it at the back. Strong in the air and equally as reliable on the ground, taking up good positions in the box to negate the threat of Martial.

Cool, calm and collected despite being up against it at the back. Strong in the air and equally as reliable on the ground, taking up good positions in the box to negate the threat of Martial.
Page 1 of 4