Former England international John Barnes — who won the competition in 1995 with Liverpool and played for Newcastle United in the latter part of his career — will conduct the draw alongside Tranmere Rovers legend John Aldridge.

The former Republic of Ireland international hung up his boots in 1998 with a remarkable 474 goals in 882 career appearances as well as a League Cup honour to his name after lifting the trophy with Oxford United in 1986.

The seven Premier League Clubs competing in Europe enter the competition in the third round including last season’s winners Liverpool who also hold the record for the most League Cup titles with nine victories.

Manchester City, who have an illustrious history with the Carabao Cup, also enter at this stage alongside Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Ball numbers: 1. AFC Bournemouth. 2. Arsenal. 3. Aston Villa. 4. Blackburn Rovers. 5. Brentford. 6. Burnley. 7. Charlton Athletic. 8. Chelsea. 9. Crawley Town. 10. Crystal Palace. 11. Derby County. 12. Everton. 13. Gillingham. 14. Leicester City. 15. Lincoln City. 16. Liverpool. 17. Manchester City. 18. Manchester United. 19. MK Dons. 20. Morecambe. 21. Newport County. 22. Nottingham Forest. 23. Sheffield Wednesday. 24. Southampton. 25. Stevenage. 26. Tottenham Hotspur. 27. West Ham United. 28. Wolverhampton Wanderers. 29. Forest Green Rovers or Brighton & Hove Albion. 30. Leeds United or Barnsley. 31. Tranmere Rovers or Newcastle United. 32. Wycombe Wanderers or Bristol City.